Your donation will help Oregon Food Bank purchase, collect and distribute food through a network of 21 regional food banks and more than 1,200 food assistance sites. Thanks to Oregon Food Bank’s wholesale purchasing power, your on-line donation goes even further—getting more food to those who need it most.
Did you know?
- 1 in 8 people in our area rely on food donations, including 1 in 5 kids!
- Almost 50% of Oregon children qualify for free and reduced lunch at school
- In an average month, an estimated 260,000 people in Oregon and Clark County, Washington rely on food from a pantry
Of households utilizing food pantries:
- 80% are able to meet their food needs for the month with the help of a pantry
- 94% report that receiving food from a pantry improves their lives
- 52% of them prepare and eat healthier meals with food from a pantry