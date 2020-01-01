OFB

Thank you for collecting more than 2 million pounds of food!

Restoring hope and putting food on the tables for those in need.

Oregon Food Bank

Every $10 donation provides 30 meals!

Your donation will help Oregon Food Bank purchase, collect and distribute food through a network of 21 regional food banks and more than 1,200 food assistance sites. Thanks to Oregon Food Bank’s wholesale purchasing power, your on-line donation goes even further—getting more food to those who need it most.

Did you know?

  • 1 in 8 people in our area rely on food donations, including 1 in 5 kids!
  • Almost 50% of Oregon children qualify for free and reduced lunch at school
  • In an average month, an estimated 260,000 people in Oregon and Clark County, Washington rely on food from a pantry
  • Of households utilizing food pantries:
    • 80% are able to meet their food needs for the month with the help of a pantry
    • 94% report that receiving food from a pantry improves their lives
    • 52% of them prepare and eat healthier meals with food from a pantry